Brookfield International School, New Chandigarh

An interactive workshop on stress management and exam anxiety was organised at the school. While addressing the students, school Principal JK Singh said anxiety is a part of human nature, but it is important to know how to overcome it. In the interactive session, he talked about types of stress and how to deal with them by giving real life examples to help students relate and understand. He emphasised about stress relaxation therapies which can be easily be followed by students. He dealt at length with three Ps — Planning, Preparation and Practice — to help overcome any challenges and highlighted the importance of being organised in life with a well-defined goal. As he explained the students about stress management, he said the students should always share their problems with whom they trust. He suggested them to be interactive during the session and ask questions fearlessly. The students asked various queries on stress management. Also they shared their issues with regards to concentration and focus, and got their questions answered by him. This session, thus provided an opportunity to share and practise how to prevent, manage and relieve stress especially during examination. They were motivated to face the challenges in life without being tensed.