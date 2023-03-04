Brookfield International School, New Chandigarh

Brookfield International School celebrated traffic awareness week on its campus. The aim was to educate the students about basic traffic rules in an innovative way. Apart from that students were given live demonstrations. Later, different road signs were taught to the students. On the concluding day a workshop was conducted for maids and drivers to increase the understanding of the traffic rules which must be followed when on the road. Assistant Sub-Inspector Janak Raj explained the safety measures, ie traffic signs, signals and traffic lights. School Principal Dr Jai Kumar Singh said, “By giving such exposure, we want to bring home the fact that habits can’t be taught, rather they remain in our mind forever so whatever is learnt at this stage, whether discipline or indiscipline, will cling to us forever and nation can only be disciplined and enlightened when its future leaders are enlightened and disciplined.”
