Brookfield International School, New Chandigarh

Students celebrated Holi at the school campus, where teachers encouraged students to play the festival with flowers rather than colours. A cultural programme was also organised in which students of the pre-primary section sang songs, danced and sprinkled flowers on each other. Students also enjoyed finger and hand painting. Director of the school Manav Singla said Holi strengthened the feeling of unity. School chairperson Neelam singla added that it should be celebrated in the most eco-friendly way. Later, students took a pledge not to use artificial colours to play Holi.