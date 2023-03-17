Brookfield International School, New Chandigarh

Civil Judge Baljinder Singh made schoolteachers aware of the services provided by the District Legal Services Authority in Lok Adalat to general public. He said Lok Adalats were held on the last Saturday of every month in all courts in Punjab. Besides, on the last Friday of every month, Lok Adalat was held in the Labour Court, Consumer Court. He gave information on filing a case in Lok Adalat. He said any person who wanted to file a case in Lok Adalat could apply in writing to judges or secretary of the court concerned. Talking about the benefits, he said it saved money and there was no appeal against the decision of Lok Adalat. The decision of the Lok Adalat has the status of a civil court. By mutual consent, the decision of the Lok Adalat reduces enmity between two parties, he said. After the verdict in the Lok Adalat, the court fees incurred on the case is also returned. School Director Manav Singla thanked him for sharing valuable information with the staff.