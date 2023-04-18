Brookfield International School, New Chandigarh

The school celebrated Baisakhi on its campus. The kindergarten wing of the school was decorated depicting the harvest season. The children were explained about the importance of the festival by showcasing the Punjabi culture. Kindergarten children were dressed in Punjabi traditional attires. Special dishes were prepared to mark Baisakhi festivity. The motive behind the celebrations was to apprise the children of their rich culture and heritage. "Unknown facts of Jallianwala Bagh were depicted through a Punjabi drama. The function concluded with giddha presented by girls. While speaking on the occasion, Manav Singla, Director of the school, said Baisakhi was not only a harvest festival, but also an auspicious day as on this day Guru Gobind Singh had established the "Khalsa Panth".
