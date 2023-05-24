Brookfield International School, New Chandigarh

The school organised the Fun and Frolic for the mothers. Students of the junior section regaled the audience by performing an action song. An English and Hindi play to pay tribute to mothers was also enacted. Tiny tots and their mothers set the ramp on fire. Fun games for mothers like balloon balance game, feel your mom, paper folding games musical chair, guessing rhymes and the jumbled words were organised of mothers. Later, nutritionist and dietician discussed how to develop good eating habits among children. Cards were also made by tiny tots in their freestyle to express their love and affection for their mothers. Director Manav Singla said God can't be everywhere that is the reason he has created mothers.