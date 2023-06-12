Brookfield International School, New Chandigarh

The school vested powers in the student fraternity with the Investiture Ceremony of the student council. The platform gave an opportunity to self-reflect on their abilities and goals to drive and lead the change in the prevailing circumstances. The investiture ceremony began with a solemn procession, where the newly appointed leaders, adorned in their respective badges and sashes, marched to the stage amidst applause and encouragement from fellow students and teachers. The House prefects supported by the House teachers took the responsibility to install the vigour of being a global citizen in everyone. The badges symbolised their respective roles, such as Head Girl, House Captains, Sports Captain, Cultural Secretary, and other positions of responsibility. Director Manav Singla highlighted the vision part of the oath and encouraged students to be ambitious. The ceremony was declared closed after the National Anthem.