Brookfield International School, New Chandigarh

The school vested powers in the student fraternity with the Investiture Ceremony of the student council. The platform gave an opportunity to self-reflect on their abilities and goals to drive and lead the change in the prevailing circumstances. The investiture ceremony began with a solemn procession, where the newly appointed leaders, adorned in their respective badges and sashes, marched to the stage amidst applause and encouragement from fellow students and teachers. The House prefects supported by the House teachers took the responsibility to install the vigour of being a global citizen in everyone. The badges symbolised their respective roles, such as Head Girl, House Captains, Sports Captain, Cultural Secretary, and other positions of responsibility. Director Manav Singla highlighted the vision part of the oath and encouraged students to be ambitious. The ceremony was declared closed after the National Anthem.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat braces for Biparjoy cyclone; people being shifted to temporary shelters
IMD has given a cyclone alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coast...
Democratisation of technology important tool to help bridge data divide: PM Modi
Was speaking to G20 development ministers through a video ad...
BSF apprehends farmer who hid drugs near border in Amritsar sector, seizes broken drone
The farmer is apprehended from Bharopal village
Alert sounded after toy drone lands in Amritsar jail
Police teams search the nearby area and find that the toy dr...
Video shows moments after iron pillar collapses killing 24-year-old model in Noida's Film City studio
Vanshika Chopra was walking the ramp when the iron pillar fe...