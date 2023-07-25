Brookfield International School, New Chandigarh

The school was honoured by the Apna Punjab Foundation for participating in the prestigious environmental initiative. The school actively promotes sustainable practices and environmental awareness among its students and staff. The school has organised events on tree plantation, Act Now campaigns, and Environment Day celebrations. School staff and students participated in the events by planting different type of trees and plants in and around the school campus. The schoolchildren took part pledged to look after the trees planted by them. They also promised to plant trees in the city.
