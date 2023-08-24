Brookfield International School, New Chandigarh

A weeklong activities were held in the school to celebrated Independence Day. Students showcased colourful spectacle of India’s vision through their performance. Students held a musical presentation depicting different facets of our glorious freedom. Cultural bonanza of dances and folk songs from the different states of India was also organised. While encouraging the students, Director Manav Singla emphasised the need for self-discipline along with freedom and liberty for the country’s growth and development.
