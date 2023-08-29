Brookfield International School, New Chandigarh

An inter-house group folk dance competition was organised at the school. The theme of the competition was ‘Feet on fire’, which was held in two categories — classical and freestyle. All houses staged mesmerising dance performances revolving around the theme ‘Folk dances of India’. They expressed their sentiments and aspirations for the country through their dance acts. The competition was adjudged by Monika Singh, Junior Wing Coordinator. The judge congratulated the winners and appreciated the performance of all the children. Director Manav Singla impressed upon the participants the importance of dance and physical activity in the life of a student. The winners were awarded certificates by Director Singla.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Major outage hit UK air traffic control systems, over 1,200 flights cancelled
There are still 'significant delays' despite the issue being...
Delhi schoolteacher booked for making derogatory remarks in class
A complaint was filed following the incident last week
Goa police arrest 2 women for filing fake rape complaints
All three accused involved in filing multiple fake rape case...
Shiv Sena functionary beaten up in Thane
Police register a case