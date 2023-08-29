Brookfield International School, New Chandigarh

An inter-house group folk dance competition was organised at the school. The theme of the competition was ‘Feet on fire’, which was held in two categories — classical and freestyle. All houses staged mesmerising dance performances revolving around the theme ‘Folk dances of India’. They expressed their sentiments and aspirations for the country through their dance acts. The competition was adjudged by Monika Singh, Junior Wing Coordinator. The judge congratulated the winners and appreciated the performance of all the children. Director Manav Singla impressed upon the participants the importance of dance and physical activity in the life of a student. The winners were awarded certificates by Director Singla.