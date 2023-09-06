Brookfield International School, New Chandigarh

The school organised a seminar on ‘Health and Nutrition’ for students and parents during National Nutrition Week. Dr Tajinder Kaur and Dr Sahiba Agarwal were the keynote speakers. The primary objective was to provide accurate information about puberty, menstruation, and nutritional health while also emphasising the importance of open communication between parents and their children. Students were encouraged to eat fruits and vegetables.
