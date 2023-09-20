Brookfield International School, New Chandigarh

The school organised Hindi Diwas for its teachers and students on its campus. Students were imparted knowledge about the history and importance of Hindi through an informative video. Several activities were organised to impart knowledge about the simplicity and scope of the language. Teachers expressed their feelings and emotions through their beautiful and self-composed poems. School patron Neelam Singla expressed elation on the occasion and shared the cultural importance of Hindi language with the audience. While congratulating the staff and students, school Director Manav Singla said Hindi is the most powerful language that connects the whole country. Students and teachers took pledge to maintain the dignity and respect of the language.
