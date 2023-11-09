Brookfield International School, New Chandigarh

The school organised a seminar on ‘Health and Nutrition’. Students were encouraged to eat fruits and vegetables, which improves children’s nutrition, help prevent obesity even in a sedentary lifestyle and may boost school performance. Children were motivated to eat more and more fruits and vegetables as being growing bodies they require good nutrition. Fruits and vegetables contain a multitude of vitamins, minerals and other healthy compounds. Later, students were also informed about the importance of fruits and vegetables one by one.