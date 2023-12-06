Brookfield International School, New Chandigarh

The school celebrated the parkash utsav of Guru Nanak Dev. The day was marked with religious fervour. The students sang religious hymns from the holy Guru Granth Sahib in the campus. The students were reminded of the message of sanctity, faith, trust, honesty, karam and kirat, which form the core of Guru Nanak's message to the world. The students delivered speeches & recited poems. Teachers shed light on the three main teachings of Guru Nanak Dev , ‘kirat karo, vand chako and naam japo’.
