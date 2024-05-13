Brookfield International School, New Chandigarh

The school invited experts from US universities, like Boise State, San Mateo County CC District, University of Mississippi, and Bocconi University, alongside Gen Next Education to bring the career and counselling services for the students at global level. In the workshop, students were given tips and explanations on four different topics — ‘Stress’, ‘Procrastination’, ‘Teamwork’ and ‘Career skills’.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.