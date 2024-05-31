Brookfield International School, New Chandigarh

The school organised ‘Balvatika and Jadui Pitara’ workshop on its campus. The workshop showcased the importance of early childhood education with sessions led by resource person Monica. Tailored for coordinators and teachers, the workshop focused on innovative teaching methodologies, curriculum design, and effective classroom management techniques aligned with the National Education Policy and the National Curriculum Framework for Foundation Stage. Participants had the opportunity to explore teaching tools and strategies to engage young learners effectively, including the ‘Jaadui Pitara’, a play-based teaching and learning resource designed to cater to the diverse needs of foundational learners. The ‘Balvatika’ programme, envisioned as a one-year initiative, aims to equip children with cognitive and linguistic competencies necessary for learning to read, write, and develop number sense through a play-based approach. Resource person Monica led the insightful session, providing valuable guidance to the participants on the subject. Overall, the workshop aimed to empower educators with the knowledge and tools necessary to foster holistic development in early childhood education, nurturing a strong foundation for lifelong learning and success. With the culmination of the event, the workshop hosted at CIS contributed significantly to the advancement of early childhood education, offering valuable insights and enriching experiences for all participants. Educators engaged in hands-on activities, making the atmosphere lively and fun. Principal Vandana Bansal shared insights on making classes more captivating for kids.

