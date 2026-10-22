Brookfield International School, New Chandigarh, celebrates Dasehra

Brookfield International School, New Chandigarh, celebrated Dasehra. A special morning assembly featured devotional songs, a theatrical presentation based on the Ramayana and a dance performance highlighting the victory of good over evil. Students from the Kindergarten and Primary wings participated in drawing, colouring and art activities, showcasing their creativity and cultural understanding. The burning of Ravana's effigy was the main highlight of the celebration, conveying the importance of overcoming inner evils such as ego, anger and jealousy. The celebration fostered cultural awareness and inspired students to embrace truth, courage, righteousness and positive thinking.

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