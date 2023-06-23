Brookfield International School, New Chandigarh, Mohali

International Yoga Day was observed at the school. Yoga experts Arun Dhiman, Anil Aggarwal, Sonia Parkash and Rekha Rani were the instructors. Students performed many asanas, which could help in weight control and cure common ailments like blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol. Rekha Rani delivered an excellent talk enlightening the participants about scientific relevance and importance of yoga in our life and explained how regular practice of yoga helped in reducingreduce stress in everyday life and work towards healthier body and mind. Faculty, students and staff participated in the session and were introduced to yogasanas, kapal bharti, pranayama, meditation and much more.
