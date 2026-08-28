Brookfield International School, New Chandigarh, organises tree plantation drive

Brookfield International School, New Chandigarh, organised a tree plantation drive in collaboration with 26 Punjab Battalion NCC, Mohali. NCC Army Wing cadets planted saplings and spread environmental awareness through a green-ribbon march, slogans, banners and posters. School president Manav Singla, Havildar Lakhbir Singh and CTO/ANO Anku Yadav participated in the initiative and encouraged the cadets. Students and guests also pledged to plant and care for more trees. Emphasising the importance of conservation, Manav Singla said planting trees was a promise to future generations and urged everyone to work towards a greener, cleaner and sustainable planet.

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