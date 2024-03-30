Brookfield International School, Siswan Road, Kurali

A graduation day ceremony for kindergarten students was organised at the school. The celebration commenced with the ‘sow and grow’ welcome of chief guest Neelam Singla, Pattern of the school. It was followed by lamp lighting and ‘Saraswati vandana’ to evoke the blessings of Goddess Saraswati. The parents were invited to attend the ceremony and enjoy the achievement of their tiny tots. Each ‘kinder grad’ shared his/her experience with the audience. Tiny tots performed different activities like music, dance, and skit, which was appreciated by all. Students left everyone spellbound with their mesmerising dance moves. Children were looking pretty in their graduation robes and caps. Neelam Singla felicitated the students with certificates of graduation. School president Manav Singa highlighted the vision of the school and the role of parents and teachers in the students’ learning process.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mukhtar Ansari buried next to mother; high security at gangster-politician's Ghazipur residence as supporters break barricades
The ambulance carrying the body was accompanied by police ve...
Absconding ‘lady don’ Afsa Ansari, wife of Mukhtar Ansari, miss her gangster-politician husband’s funeral
Cops were deployed in plain clothes to keep a close watch, i...
India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
VP made the remarks while attending a programme to inaugurat...
Another Delhi minister summoned by ED in liquor policy case
Kailash Gahlot has been asked to appear for questioning in t...
Rain, thunderstorm lash many parts of Punjab; damage wheat crop in several districts
Meanwhile, the weather office has forecast thunderstorm and ...