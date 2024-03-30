Brookfield International School, Siswan Road, Kurali

A graduation day ceremony for kindergarten students was organised at the school. The celebration commenced with the ‘sow and grow’ welcome of chief guest Neelam Singla, Pattern of the school. It was followed by lamp lighting and ‘Saraswati vandana’ to evoke the blessings of Goddess Saraswati. The parents were invited to attend the ceremony and enjoy the achievement of their tiny tots. Each ‘kinder grad’ shared his/her experience with the audience. Tiny tots performed different activities like music, dance, and skit, which was appreciated by all. Students left everyone spellbound with their mesmerising dance moves. Children were looking pretty in their graduation robes and caps. Neelam Singla felicitated the students with certificates of graduation. School president Manav Singa highlighted the vision of the school and the role of parents and teachers in the students’ learning process.

