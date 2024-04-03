Brookfield International School, Siswan Road, Kurali

The school organised the ‘Shala Pravesh’ ceremony for the students. The school was alight with the smiles and giggles of the new students along with their parents and grandparents. School Director Manav Singla and the staff performed a ‘hawan’ for the commencement of their journey of learning. During the orientation programme, the newcomers were introduced to the institution profile, infrastructure, rich faculty, experiment and the exciting world of education, audio visual aids and presentations. While new beginning of life started, children enjoyed their welcome party. They were shown movies related to studies and their favourite cartoons. They learnt values through these movies. Director Manav Singla discussed the personality traits. Manav Singla emphasised the importance of positive attitude, dedication, commitment and discipline. Manav Singla added that students should aim high to achieve the chosen positive goal of life. Sangeeta Singla, member of the management, presided over the function and wished the students all the best on joining the school and blessed them to acquire the best education and become a progressive and responsible citizen for the nation and mankind.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.