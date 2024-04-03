Brookfield International School, Siswan Road, Kurali

The school organised the ‘Shala Pravesh’ ceremony for the students. The school was alight with the smiles and giggles of the new students along with their parents and grandparents. School Director Manav Singla and the staff performed a ‘hawan’ for the commencement of their journey of learning. During the orientation programme, the newcomers were introduced to the institution profile, infrastructure, rich faculty, experiment and the exciting world of education, audio visual aids and presentations. While new beginning of life started, children enjoyed their welcome party. They were shown movies related to studies and their favourite cartoons. They learnt values through these movies. Director Manav Singla discussed the personality traits. Manav Singla emphasised the importance of positive attitude, dedication, commitment and discipline. Manav Singla added that students should aim high to achieve the chosen positive goal of life. Sangeeta Singla, member of the management, presided over the function and wished the students all the best on joining the school and blessed them to acquire the best education and become a progressive and responsible citizen for the nation and mankind.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years; 4 dead, 50 injured, tsunami warning issued
7.2-magnitude quake shakes Taiwan; damages buildings, 20 peo...
Dramatic visuals surface as 7.2-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan
The tsunami threat from a strong earthquake that struck Taiw...
Kejriwal lost 4.5 kg since arrest, BJP putting his health at risk by keeping him in jail: Atishi
However, the administration of Tihar jail, where Kejriwal is...
Goa Police file chargesheet against start-up CEO Suchana Seth accused of son's murder
Seth (39) was arrested from Chitradurga in neighbouring Karn...
Toilet cleaner mixed in my food in Pakistan’s ‘sub-jail’, alleges Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi
Pakistan’s former first lady alleges she has marks on her sk...