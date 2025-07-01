Brookfield International School, Siswan Road, Kurali, organises yoga camp

A weekly yoga and meditation camp dedicated to World Yoga Day was organised at the school. In today’s fast-paced and stressful life, the yoga camp, aimed at keeping the body and mind healthy, was conducted by the campus’ yoga teachers. Both staff and students participated in the yoga camp, performing various yoga asanas. During this, information about yoga was shared with all students and staff, emphasising that if they wish to live a disease-free and healthy life, they should practice yoga for half an hour daily and cultivate the habit of doing their own work by hand. During the event, yoga experts highlighted the benefits of yoga, stating that each yoga asana has its own unique existence. Some asanas improve digestion, some regulate blood flow in the body, and some are beneficial for our liver and heart. They also advised everyone to learn and practice yoga correctly, as incorrectly performed yoga can cause harm instead of benefit. School president, Manav Singla shared his views stating that the respect yoga, India’s pride, is receiving globally on International Yoga Day is a unique example in itself.

