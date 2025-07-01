DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / The School Tribune / Brookfield International School, Siswan Road, Kurali, organises yoga camp

Brookfield International School, Siswan Road, Kurali, organises yoga camp

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jul 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A weekly yoga and meditation camp dedicated to World Yoga Day was organised at the school. In today’s fast-paced and stressful life, the yoga camp, aimed at keeping the body and mind healthy, was conducted by the campus’ yoga teachers. Both staff and students participated in the yoga camp, performing various yoga asanas. During this, information about yoga was shared with all students and staff, emphasising that if they wish to live a disease-free and healthy life, they should practice yoga for half an hour daily and cultivate the habit of doing their own work by hand. During the event, yoga experts highlighted the benefits of yoga, stating that each yoga asana has its own unique existence. Some asanas improve digestion, some regulate blood flow in the body, and some are beneficial for our liver and heart. They also advised everyone to learn and practice yoga correctly, as incorrectly performed yoga can cause harm instead of benefit. School president, Manav Singla shared his views stating that the respect yoga, India’s pride, is receiving globally on International Yoga Day is a unique example in itself.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts