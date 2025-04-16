Brookfield International School, Siswan Road, New Chandigarh

The school celebrated World Health Day with a focus on promoting healthy eating habits. The event aimed to raise awareness among students about nutrition and overall health. It turned out to be an educational and engaging initiative for students, teachers, and special guests. During the celebration, students were encouraged to adopt a healthy lifestyle by choosing nutritious food and avoiding junk food. The importance of a balanced diet and healthy living was highlighted through various activities. An interactive session was conducted by paediatrician Dr Insha, who provided valuable insights on balanced diets, mindful eating, and the long-term benefits of a healthy lifestyle. This session inspired students to make thoughtful choices about their diet. The event also featured hands-on learning and creativity. Students from each class shared methods for preparing healthy meals, including nutritious veg rolls, colourful and fresh salads, and tasty healthy sandwiches. School president Manav Singla emphasised that the foundation of a healthy life should begin at a young age. He expressed pride in the school’s efforts not only in academics but also in nurturing well-rounded and health-conscious individuals. The World Health Day celebration at Brookfield was a beautiful blend of learning, creativity, and health — showcasing the school’s strong commitment to raising confident and healthy leaders of the future.