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Home / The School Tribune / Brookfield International School, Siswan Road, organises colourful & awareness-oriented programme

Brookfield International School, Siswan Road, organises colourful & awareness-oriented programme

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:39 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Brookfield International School, Siswan Road, organised a colourful and awareness-oriented programme to celebrate Diwali. Young students from LKG Alpha and Beta filled the atmosphere with joy and enthusiasm through their delightful performances. Dressed in golden-yellow outfits, the children showcased their talents through melodious songs, captivating dances and impressive acting. Their innocent smiles, confidence and enthusiastic stage presence won the hearts of everyone present. The highlight of the programme was the message of celebrating an eco-friendly Diwali. Through their performances, the children highlighted the importance of avoiding firecrackers, reducing air and noise pollution, and protecting nature. To make the event more engaging, the children also participated in activities involving traditional Diwali songs, colourful earthen lamps and decorative art. They were encouraged to celebrate the festival with simplicity and responsibility while understanding the importance of cleanliness, safety and togetherness. Speaking on the occasion, school Director Manav Singla said the school’s aim was not merely to impart academic knowledge but also to develop responsible, sensitive and environmentally conscious citizens. He said festivals were an important part of India’s cultural heritage and that celebrating them while keeping environmental protection in mind was the need of the hour. The programme concluded in a joyful atmosphere, with the children conveying through their performances that the true spirit of Diwali lies in light, love, happiness and the protection of nature.

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