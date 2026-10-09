Brookfield International School students visit Shivalik Range

An educational excursion to the Shivalik Range provided students of Brookfield International School, New Chandigarh, with an exciting opportunity to satisfy their curiosity through exploration and adventure. The trip combined learning and entertainment with activities such as rock climbing, bridge and tunnel crossing, obstacle climbing, jumping jacks and flying fox. Students were divided into groups to encourage teamwork, boost morale and develop confidence. The activities helped strengthen physical fitness while enhancing problem-solving, communication, leadership and risk-management skills. School President Manav Singla said such excursions broaden students' horizons by taking learning beyond the classroom. He emphasised that experiential activities help children discover their abilities, build confidence and develop essential life skills.
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