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Home / The School Tribune / Brookfield International School win bronze in handball championship

Brookfield International School win bronze in handball championship

School notes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:08 AM Mar 16, 2026 IST
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The young athletes of Brookfield International School, Siswan Road, Kurali, won bronze medals in the State-Level Handball Championship, showcasing their remarkable talent in sports. Their outstanding performance has proved that with hard work and discipline, any goal can be achieved. In the girls’ category, the bronze medal was won by Alisha (Class IV), Pratishtha (Class III), Shanaya Malhotra (Class IV), and Gracy Sharma (Class V). In the boys’ category, the bronze medal winners included Divyam Bansal (Class III), Laksh Giri (Class IV), and Omveer Sharma (Class III). School president Manav Singla congratulated the winning players and their coaches, stating that the school is extremely proud of these young athletes. He said their determination, teamwork, and sportsmanship have brought recognition to the school at the state level. He said the school is committed to nurturing students not only academically but also in sports, as sports help develop qualities like leadership, discipline, and resilience among children. The winning players received a warm welcome upon their arrival at the school. The achievement has created great enthusiasm among the school staff and students.

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