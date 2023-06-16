Brookfield Int'l School, Kurali

A pool party was organised at the school. Dressed in swim wear, students plunged into the cool pool. They played with toys and enjoyed in the fountains. They splashed water at each other. The kids loved the ambience around. The music beats at the party made the surrounding more delightful. This activity was organised to give kids a fun-filled day. It was a break from the regular routine work and the children welcomed it wholeheartedly. At the end of the session, President of the school Manav Singla said the children were secure and were under vigilance of teachers during the party.
