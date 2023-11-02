Brookfield Int’l School, Mohali

An inter-house rangoli-making competition was organised at the school. Students from classes VI to VIII showcased their talent in the inter-house rangoli competition. Students of all houses participated. Many learners used earthen lamps to embellish their rangolis. They used different tools such as bangles to make patterns and created captivating designs such as swastikas, peacocks, flowers, etc. Several parameters were kept in mind while doing the judgment such as neatness, aesthetics, use of colours and symmetry, etc.
