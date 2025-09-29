Brookfield school lends helping hand to assist flood-hit families

Brookfield International School, Siswan Road, has taken a commendable step to help people recover from the devastation caused by recent floods in Punjab. The school’s management, teachers, students, and parents came together to assist the flood-affected families of Ghonewala and Ghaniye, the last two villages of Gurdaspur district, located near the Pakistan border. As part of the campaign, school teams directly reached the villages to provide essential relief materials and offer emotional support to the residents. Students handed out cards with personal messages, each bearing the words, “We are with you”. A medical camp was set up where local doctors examined residents for flood-related illnesses and provided free medicines. The relief materials distributed by the school included dry rations, sanitation supplies, medicines, clothes, and toys for young children. School president Manav Singla said the main objective of the campaign was not just to distribute goods, but to show that “we stand with our Punjabi brothers and sisters in this difficult time”.

