Home / The School Tribune / Brookfield School organises annual event, ‘Esperanza-25”

Brookfield School organises annual event, ‘Esperanza-25”

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Dec 16, 2025 IST
The first day of the vibrant annual event, ‘Esperanza-25”, commenced at Brookfield International School, Siswan Road. The event brought together students, parents, staff, and distinguished guests for an evening filled with artistic brilliance and youthful enthusiasm. The chief guest was Sunil Gupta, Vice-Chairperson, State Economic Policy and Planning Board, Punjab. Pooja Gupta, State Information Commissioner, Punjab, was the guest of honour. School Patron Neelam Singla, Director Manav Singla, and Principal Vandana Bansal extended a warm welcome to the dignitaries and parents. The programme began with a ‘shabad’, followed by an auspicious welcome song and ‘Ganesh Vandana’. Students from various classes delivered several captivating performances that highlighted their creativity, discipline, and cultural diversity. The stage then witnessed dynamic performances, including ‘Dreamland’, ‘National Integration Act’. ‘Animal Dance’, and an emotional presentation of ‘Laadki’. The humorous skit ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ thoroughly entertained the audience, and a presentation narrating the scientific story of Chandrayaan was highly impressive. The ‘90s Bollywood Medley’ brought the decade of the ’90s back to life on stage, while the patriotic tributes like the ‘Pulwama Attack - Operation Sindoor’, ‘Sufi Dance’, and ‘Shaheed Bhagat Singh’ added depth and meaning to the occasion. The evening program also included a Punjabi devotional play, a powerful presentation on women empowerment, a tribute to Kali Mata and an energetic Western dance. The beautiful evening concluded with a spirited bhangra performance that compelled the audience to applaud with pride.

