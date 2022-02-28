BSEH told not to charge registration fee from private schools

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, February 28

In another setback for the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Directorate of Elementary Education has directed it not to charge any sort of registration fee from private schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other boards in a situation when the board exams for class V and VIII for all government and private schools in the state have been deferred.

Sources said the development came after the intervention of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. It was brought to his notice that the BSEH authorities were pressurising the private schools to get registered with it by paying a fee of Rs 5,000 even after the board exams for both the classes had been postponed for next year.

The schools were even issued warning letters in this regard.

There are over 2,000 private schools affiliated to the CBSE and majority of them were opposing the BSEH for continuing the registration process despite the state government’s announcement for no board exams of Class VIII in this session.

The BSEH authorities have claimed that more than 50 per cent of private schools affiliated to other boards had got themselves registered with it. Their fee would now not be refunded as they needed not to register again in next year. “Directing the private schools to register them with the BSEH in the name of board exams for Class VIII was totally illogical and illegal in a situation when this year, all schools are conducting the exams on its level. Though a majority of the schools had resolved not to follow the BSEH’s directives, we welcome the state government which restricted the BSEH to do so while feeling our pain,” said Anil Kaushik, President, Progressive Private Schools Association, Haryana.

Ved Prakash Yadav, Vice Chairman, BSEH, said that the process for registration of private schools affiliated to other than the BSEH had temporarily been put on hold following the government's directives in this respect.

The process would be resumed in the next academic session. “As many as 1,048 private schools affiliated to the CBSE have already registered themselves with the BSEH. Their registration will be considered for next session while those private schools which enrolled their students for regular exams of Class VIII in the state have been asked to file claim applicationsto get the refund of enrollment fee,” said Yadav.