Budding authors: Climate change – time to act


Climate change is an escalating global emergency that demands urgent action from all of us. Our planet is facing unprecedented challenges due to human-induced activities like burning fossil fuels, deforestation, and industrial practices, which release greenhouse gases and fuel the greenhouse effect.

The consequences of climate change are increasingly evident — extreme weather events wreak havoc, rising temperatures threaten ecosystems, polar ice caps melt at an alarming rate releasing trapped methane, which is 25 times worse than carbon dioxide, and the oceans start to heat up. A notable example of this is the recent Joshimath (Uttarakhand) crisis. The time for complacency is over; we must act swiftly and decisively.

Each one of us holds the power to be part of the solution. We cannot afford to postpone action any longer. Simple changes in our daily lives, such as reducing plastic waste, conserving energy, and opting for sustainable transportation, have an impact on curbing carbon emissions.

Forests, the guardians of our atmosphere, are under threat. We must protect and restore them as they play a vital role in absorbing carbon dioxide. Time is of the essence, and we must rally behind initiatives that promote forest conservation and tree-planting efforts.

The urgency of climate change extends beyond environmental concerns. Vulnerable communities are disproportionately affected, facing food and water scarcity, and grappling with the harsh realities of extreme weather. Our moral imperative is to support these communities with sustainable solutions and social resilience.

As consumers, we hold immense influence. By supporting eco-conscious businesses and reducing waste through recycling, we send a clear message to industries worldwide — sustainability is non-negotiable.

Let’s seize every opportunity to raise awareness and educate others about the gravity of the climate crisis. Empowered by knowledge, we can mobilise a global movement for change.

This problem cannot be tackled individually; it requires united efforts. Together, we can profoundly impact the trajectory of climate change. The survival of our planet and future generations depends on our collective resolve.

In conclusion, climate change is an urgent global emergency that demands immediate and concerted action. A delay is no longer an option. Let us rise to the challenge, embrace sustainable practices, support environmental initiatives, and advocate for climate justice. The clock is ticking, and the time to act is now. Our planet and our future generations are counting on us to safeguard their future.

Shreshth Kant, Class XI , Doon International School, Mohali

