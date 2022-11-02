Budding skaters win medals

Students of Career Academy, Patiala, proved their mettle through their stupendous performance in 31st Roller Skating Championship. Prabhnoor Singh clinched two bronze and one silver medal in RSFI followed by gold and a silver medal in Khedo Punjab Event. Along with this he bagged gold and silver at district level. Adding one more feather to the cap of achievements, Ekam Singh secured one silver and one bronze in the similar event. The School Management congratulated the winners for this glorious victory.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat observes state-wide mourning to condole loss of lives in Morbi bridge collapse
Flags flown at half-mast; no official or entertainment event...
Enforcement Directorate summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in money-laundering case
Soren, 47, has been asked to appear before the federal probe...
MBBS students at Rohtak PGI protest against Haryana govt's bond policy
Students oppose the state counseling for medical seats slate...
Polling under way for first-phase polls to elect panches, sarpanches in Haryana
The polling begins at 7am and will continue till 6pm