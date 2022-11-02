Budding skaters win medals

Students of Career Academy, Patiala, proved their mettle through their stupendous performance in 31st Roller Skating Championship. Prabhnoor Singh clinched two bronze and one silver medal in RSFI followed by gold and a silver medal in Khedo Punjab Event. Along with this he bagged gold and silver at district level. Adding one more feather to the cap of achievements, Ekam Singh secured one silver and one bronze in the similar event. The School Management congratulated the winners for this glorious victory.