Building future-ready education ecosystem discussed at CII Chandigarh Education Summit

CII Chandigarh Education Summit 2026 brought together policymakers, educators and industry leaders to discuss building a future-ready education ecosystem. Haryana Cabinet Minister Mahipal Dhanda stressed that education must go beyond degrees to identify talent, develop skills and create opportunities for every child. He called for stronger collaboration among schools, universities, industry and government to prepare youth for a Viksit Bharat. British Deputy High Commissioner Alba Smeriglio highlighted the importance of government, academia and businesses working together to develop creativity and adaptability. Reekrit Serai, Chairman of the summit and Managing Director, Satluj Group of Schools, emphasised that the future is being shaped by decisions made in classrooms and institutions today. Highlighting the region’s potential, Serai added, “Greater Chandigarh has the ingredients to emerge as a major education and knowledge hub. Panchkula, in particular, has the potential to become a higher-education destination, attracting leading Indian and international universities, including British institutions. Education must ultimately prepare young people not simply for the jobs of today, but to think, adapt, create and lead in the world of tomorrow.” The summit focused on innovation, technology, skills and human development.
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