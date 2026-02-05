Bunny Camp organised

A three-day Bunny Camp was successfully organised at Major Ajaib Singh Convent School , Jeonwala. In accordance with the guidelines of the National Education Policy, 103 students from the Pre-Primary Wing enthusiastically participated in this camp, which marks the first stage of the Scout and Guide programme. In an atmosphere filled with joy and enthusiasm, children aged between three to six years actively engaged in thoughtfully designed educational and experiential activities. The young learners showcased their creative skills with great excitement and confidence. Throughout the camp, children were encouraged to remain cheerful, develop love for God, stay connected with nature and learn to live harmoniously with others. Various activities were conducted to promote self-reliance, creativity and social interaction among the children. As a nutritious refreshment, fresh carrot juice was served to the Bunnies, emphasizing the health benefits and importance of carrots creating a joyful connection, as carrots are a favourite food associated with bunnies.
- States
- Punjab
- Haryana
- Himachal Pradesh
- Jammu & Kashmir
- Uttarakhand
- Uttar Pradesh
- Rajasthan
- Madhya Pradesh
- Chhattisgarh
- Opinion
- Editorials
- Comment
- musings
- Letters To The Editor
- Latest News
- Tribune Defence
- UPSC
- Life
- Lifestyle
- Entertainment
- Movie Reviews
- Pollywood
- Arts
- Book Reviews
- Photo Gallery
- Weather
- India Pakistan News
- Classifieds
- Grooms Wanted
- property for sale
- Situation Vacant
- To Let
- Education
- Other Classifieds
- Remembering B N Goswamy
- Remembering Nehru
- Celebrating 145 years of The Tribune
- Reach us
- The Tribune Epaper
- The Tribune App - Android
- The Tribune App - iOS
- Punjabi Tribune online
- Punjabi Tribune Epaper
- Punjabi Tribune App - Android
- Punjabi Tribune App - iOS
- Dainik Tribune online
- Dainik Tribune Epaper
- Dainik Tribune App - Android
- Dainik Tribune App - ios
- Subscribe To Print Edition
- Contact Us
- About Us
- Code of Ethics
- Advertise with us Tribune Classifieds Subscribe To Print Edition
- Subscribe To Print Edition
- Quick Links
- Home
- India
- World
- Sport
- Business
- Features
- Diaspora
- Coronavirus
- Trending
- Latest News
- states
- Punjab
- Haryana
- Himachal
- J & K
- Uttarakhand
- Uttar Pradesh
- Rajasthan
- Madhya Pradesh
- Chhattisgarh
- Cities
- Amritsar
- Bathinda
- Chandigarh
- Delhi
- Jalandhar
- Ludhiana
- Patiala
- Shaharnama
- Opinion
- Editorials
- Comment
- Musings
- Letters to the Editor
- Tribune Defence
- UPSC
- Life
- Lifestyle
- Entertainment
- Movie Reviews
- Pollywood
- Arts
- Book Reviews
- Photo Gallery
- India Pakistan News
- Move Ahead
- Jobs & Careers
- Health
- Schools
- Technology
- Code of Ethics
- Partner Exclusives
- Games
- Classified
- Brides wanted
- Grooms Wanted
- Property For Sale
- Situation Vacant
- To Let
- Education
- other Classifieds
- Book Classifieds
- Remembering B N Goswamy
- Remembering Nehru
- Celebrating 145 years of The Tribune
- Reach US
- About us
- Contact Us
- Subscribe To Print Edition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement