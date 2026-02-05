DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Bunny Camp organised

Bunny Camp organised

School Notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:30 AM Feb 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A three-day Bunny Camp was successfully organised at Major Ajaib Singh Convent School , Jeonwala. In accordance with the guidelines of the National Education Policy, 103 students from the Pre-Primary Wing enthusiastically participated in this camp, which marks the first stage of the Scout and Guide programme. In an atmosphere filled with joy and enthusiasm, children aged between three to six years actively engaged in thoughtfully designed educational and experiential activities. The young learners showcased their creative skills with great excitement and confidence. Throughout the camp, children were encouraged to remain cheerful, develop love for God, stay connected with nature and learn to live harmoniously with others. Various activities were conducted to promote self-reliance, creativity and social interaction among the children. As a nutritious refreshment, fresh carrot juice was served to the Bunnies, emphasizing the health benefits and importance of carrots creating a joyful connection, as carrots are a favourite food associated with bunnies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts