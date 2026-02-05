Bunny Camp organised

A three-day Bunny Camp was successfully organised at Major Ajaib Singh Convent School , Jeonwala. In accordance with the guidelines of the National Education Policy, 103 students from the Pre-Primary Wing enthusiastically participated in this camp, which marks the first stage of the Scout and Guide programme. In an atmosphere filled with joy and enthusiasm, children aged between three to six years actively engaged in thoughtfully designed educational and experiential activities. The young learners showcased their creative skills with great excitement and confidence. Throughout the camp, children were encouraged to remain cheerful, develop love for God, stay connected with nature and learn to live harmoniously with others. Various activities were conducted to promote self-reliance, creativity and social interaction among the children. As a nutritious refreshment, fresh carrot juice was served to the Bunnies, emphasizing the health benefits and importance of carrots creating a joyful connection, as carrots are a favourite food associated with bunnies.

