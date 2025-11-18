DT
Calligraphy competition held

Calligraphy competition held

TNS
Updated At : 06:06 AM Nov 18, 2025 IST
A calligraphy competition for English, Hindi, and Punjabi was held at Shivalik Public School, Patiala, for students of classes III to XII. The event aimed to encourage neat handwriting, creativity, and artistic presentation among learners. Students showcased their talent by writing beautifully crafted passages, displaying both accuracy and aesthetic appeal. The competition not only enhanced their writing skills but also boosted their confidence and interest in the art of calligraphy. The best three entries from each language category were selected based on neatness, creativity, and overall presentation. The principal appreciated the efforts of all participants and congratulated the winners for their exceptional performance.

