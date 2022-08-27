Cambridge Global School, Shurl

A colourful Janmashtami programme was presented at the school. The students came dressed as Krishna and Radha. Chairman Surendra Jambal, Director Tania Jamwal, Principal Sushil Awasthi and Secretary of the saraswati educational society congratulated the students on the occasion.
