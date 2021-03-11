Cambridge Global School, Thural

Aryan Walia has been elected as Head Boy and Komal as the Head Girl of the school for the new academic session. School Director Taniya Jamwal, Secretary Nitin Jamwal, Principal Sushil Awasthi, Vice-Principal Munish Sharma and primary wing coordinator Anupama Sharma extended their best wishes to both of them and motivated them to perform their new roles in an efficient manner.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rupee slumps to all-time low, touches 77.42 against US dollar in early trade
Risk appetite weakened amid mounting concerns about inflatio...
IndiGo bars specially-abled child: Scindia says no human being should have to go through this
Had barred a specially-abled child from boarding a flight at...
2 killed, 25 hurt as Haryana Roadways bus hangs precariously from bridge after colliding with private bus in Punjab's Kurali
The Haryana Roadways driver drove rashly despite being warne...
Bulldozers, police force reach Shaheen Bagh ahead of anti-encroachment drive, locals stage protest
Police personnel deployed to provide security to SDMC offici...