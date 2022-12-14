Cambridge Global School, Thural

The school celebrated its annual day on its premises. The show commenced with the warm welcome of guests and lighting of the lamp by the chief guest. The programme commenced with the rendition of Sarswati Vandana and Ganesh Bandana which was followed by thrilling performance of the tiny tots. MLA Ashish Butail was the chief guest and Anirudh Umesh was the guest of honour. Principal Sushil Awasthi read the annual report. Chairman Surinder Singh Jamwal, Managing Director Tania Jamwal and The Saraswati Educational Society Secretary Nitin Jamwal felicitated the guests. Swastika of Class VI proposed the vote of thanks.
