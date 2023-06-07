Cambridge Global School, Thural

No Tobacco Day was observed at the school. Different activities were conducted for the children on the occasion. Children made different types of posters and gave the message of not consuming deadly substances like tobacco and staying away from other addictions. The children made different types of play cards and colorful charts. they took out a rally in Thural market to spread awareness on not to use tobacco. The children presented a street play at the bazaar. Principal Sushil Awasthi made the children aware about the various diseases caused by using tobacco products.
