Cambridge Global School, Thural

International Day of Yoga was observed by the school under the chairmanship of Surender Jamwal. The exercise was conducted on the premises under the guidance and instructions of Anil Kumar, school's yoga inspector. The students and teachers performed different 'asanas'. Saina and Shweta presented their ideas about Yoga Day. Principal Sushil Awasthi shared that by doing being regular with yoga, it helps one stay healthy and fit.
