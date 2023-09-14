Cambridge Global School, Thural

Janmashtami was celebrated in the school. Tiny tots were looking fascinating, donned in in the beautiful attires of Radha and Krishna. Students of Class VII sang ‘bhagti geet’ related to Radha and Krishna. MD Tania Jamwal, Principal Sushil Awasthi, Vice-Principal Munish Sharma and secretary of The Saraswati Educational Society Nitin Jamwal congratulated students and parents.