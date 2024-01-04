Cambridge Global School, Thural

The annual function was celebrated at the school. Chairman of Agriculture Development Bank Sanjay Singh Chauhan was the chief guest of the programme, organised under the chairmanship of school president Surendra Jamwal. Students from Nursery to Class X participated. Students of classes VIII, IX and X presented Punjabi and Rajasthani culture along with Himachali culture on the stage. Class VI students presented a horror skit. Principal Sushil Awasthi presented the annual report.

