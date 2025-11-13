Cambridge International Education Upper North India Subject Café organised

Dass & Brown Experiential Learning School, Sector 6, MDC, Panchkula, hosted the Cambridge International Education Upper North India Subject Café. The unique professional learning event brought together more than 130 educators from schools across the upper north Indian states. The day-long programme was conducted by Cambridge International Education experts and focused on strengthening subject pedagogy in English, mathematics, computing and digital literacy, global perspectives and science. The sessions emphasised inquiry-based learning, reflective practice, classroom assessment and global perspectives in education. Principal Anju Mehta expressed that the school is honoured to partner with Cambridge International Education in creating opportunities for educators to enhance their skills and enrich their classroom practices. She added that continuous professional development is integral to the school’s vision of nurturing capable, confident and creative learners prepared for the challenges of the future.

