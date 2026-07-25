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Home / The School Tribune / Cambridge International School, Gurdaspur, celebrates achievement of its Care Taker Officer

Cambridge International School, Gurdaspur, celebrates achievement of its Care Taker Officer

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Cambridge International School, Gurdaspur, celebrated the achievement of its Care Taker Officer (CTO), Kajal Mahajan, who received an Award of Appreciation from Commanding Officer Cdr Nishant of the 2 Punjab Naval Unit NCC during the Pre-Nau Sainik Camp (Pre-NSC) and Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC) held at Partap World School, Pathankot. She was honoured for her dedicated service and significant contribution to the successful conduct of the camp. During the programme, she delivered lectures on personality development, ethics and moral values and national integration, inspiring cadets to develop discipline, confidence and a sense of responsibility. The camp included activities such as boat pulling, boat rigging, semaphore communication, ship modelling, firing practice, drill and physical training, strengthening cadets' naval skills, teamwork and discipline. The school congratulated Kajal Mahajan on the recognition.

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Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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