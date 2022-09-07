Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited and Department of Atomic Energy Government of India observed NPCIL DAE Iconic Week Celebration 2022 in collaboration with Palampur Science Centre. The centre organised a set of educational programmes for school students and general public. The students of Cambridge International School, Palampur also participated in activities such as Open House Quiz -1 (VI- VIII) , Essay Writing Contest (IX -XII), Popular Science Lecture (IX- XII) and Open House Quiz (IX-XII). Askini Sharma (IX) stood first, Ankita Yaduwanshi (VII) bagged the second position and Shailvi Sood (IX) was third in painting contest on the theme of ‘Sustainable future’. Nischal Rana (VIII) stood first and Vaastav Bhardwaj (VIII) was second in painting contest on the themed 'Only One Earth'. Shaurya Paul (VIII) stood first, Shanvi Sharma (VI) second and Shagun (VIII) was third in written quiz contest. Saranshi Sharma (VIII), Rudranshi (X) and Malvi Sood (XI) stood second in essay writing contest.