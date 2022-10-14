Cambridge International School, Palampur

The school celebrated its fifth Annual Day, 'Jijivisha: An Intense Desire to Live' on its premises on October 7 and 8. On Day 1, HK Chaudhary, Vice-Chancellor, CSK, Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University, Palampur, and on Day 2, Gurbachan Singh, DSP, Palampur, were chief guests. Members of the school management Madhu Sharma and Sanjiv Sharma, Chairman, CISP, Rajiv Sharma, Chairman, CISK, Shantanu Sharma, Aarudhi Sharma and Principal Vishwa Raj attended the function.