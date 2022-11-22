Cambridge International School, Palampur

Children’s day was celebrated in the school. Students of pre-primary looked adorable in their favourite colourful dresses. A few fun activities, like dance and group lunch, were planned for them, which witnessed their enthusiasm and excitement. To the little ones’ delight, chocolates and candies were distributed by the school management.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
4 killed in violence on Assam-Meghalaya border over timber-smuggling
Violence erupts after the police intercept a truck transport...
2 infiltration bids foiled in Jammu; intruder killed, another arrested
In the first incident, BSF troopers notice suspicious moveme...
India condemns recent missile launch by North Korea
India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchir...
Masseur in Satyendar Jain video not a physiotherapist, but a prisoner in a rape case: Sources
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had claimed that Jain w...
AAP MLA Gulab Yadav 'thrashed' by party workers in Delhi; purported video of him running to save himself goes viral
He refutes BJP’s claims of selling MCD tickets