Cambridge International School, Palampur

The school celebrated Republic Day on its ground. The building was decorated with pots, pictures, and buntings where ‘Tiranga’ swayed with pride. A special assembly was conducted by Cedar House to commemorate the occasion. A march-past was conducted paying respect to the national flag. Hoisting of the national flag was done by Principal Vishwa Raj. Inter-house patriotic group song competition was organised. Sweets were distributed to all the students and teachers. The programme ended with a message to continue the progress and development of the nation through collective efforts of all its citizens.