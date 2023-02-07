Cambridge International School, Palampur

The school management, Principal, teachers and students of Class XI bid a farewell to the outgoing Class XII students. Dressed in formal ethnic wear, the students witnessed a rollercoaster of emotions, along with fun-filled dance performances, games, fashion show, etc. title, followed by brief words of wisdom shared by school Chairman Sanjiv Sharma and Principal Vishwa Raj. The farewell was organised by Class XI students under the guidance of their teachers.
